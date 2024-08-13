VA at Milwaukee Irish Fest "Veterans Day" Visit VA at the Hero Hut! When: Sun. Aug 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 7:00 pm CT Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park 200 North Harbor Drive Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Be sure to stop by the Hero Hut and get information about PACT Act, VA Benefits and VA's Post 9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) case management program at the Milwaukee Irish Fest "Veterans Day" 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 18.

Veterans receive free admission, with valid I.D., plus one guest, all day on Sunday, August 18. Retrieve free ticket at any gate ticket window. Children 12 & under can also get into the festival for free!

Come see us to learn about VA health care and benefits you've earned, stay for a full day of fun events! Click here for the Milwaukee Irish Fest schedule.

The Hero Hut is located at the northeast side of the Henry Maier Festival Park at 200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202. For a map of the Milwaukee Irish Fest: https://irishfest.com/map.

Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world's largest celebration of Irish/Celtic music and culture, is held annually in August on the shore of Lake Michigan at the Henry W. Maier Festival Park, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Other VA events