VA at Milwaukee Irish Fest "Veterans Day"

Map of the Milwaukee Irish Fest fair grounds with location of Hero Hut circled in red.

Visit VA at the Hero Hut!

When:

Sun. Aug 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 7:00 pm CT

Where:

Henry W. Maier Festival Park

200 North Harbor Drive

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Be sure to stop by the Hero Hut and get information about PACT Act, VA Benefits and VA's Post 9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) case management program at the Milwaukee Irish Fest "Veterans Day" 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 18. 

Veterans receive free admission, with valid I.D., plus one guest, all day on Sunday, August 18. Retrieve free ticket at any gate ticket window. Children 12 & under can also get into the festival for free!

Come see us to learn about VA health care and benefits you've earned, stay for a full day of fun events! Click here for the Milwaukee Irish Fest schedule.  

The Hero Hut is located at the northeast side of the Henry Maier Festival Park at 200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202. For a map of the Milwaukee Irish Fest: https://irishfest.com/map.

Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world's largest celebration of Irish/Celtic music and culture, is held annually in August on the shore of Lake Michigan at the Henry W. Maier Festival Park, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Last updated: