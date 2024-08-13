VA at Brown County Fair "Veterans Day" Military and Veterans Appreciation Day! When: Sun. Aug 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT Where: Brown County Fair Grounds 1500 Fort Howard Ave De Pere, WI Cost: Free





Join us, noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 for "Veterans Day" at the Brown County Fair Grounds, 1500 Fort Howard Ave.

Visit the Brown County Veterans Service Office and Veterans Benefits Administration in the Veteran Booth on the west end of the Midway.

Learn about VA Benefits, the PACT Act, Toxic Exposures in the service and more! VA Benefits experts for the Brown County Veterans Service Office will be on hand to answer questions and VBA will be on hand for real-time claims assistance.

On Sunday only: Free Admission for Military, Reservist, National Guard, Veterans and one guest (rides not included).

Present at gate: Military ID, Veteran ID, License Veteran Identifier, VA Health Care ID, DD 214 or Discharge Certificate.

Enter through south gate by De Peer Ice Center for Free Parking.

