International Overdose Awareness Day

OVERDOSE AFFECTS EVERYONE.

When:

Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

South and East entrance of building 111, 1st floor building 43 and Matousek Auditorium

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Join us, for our International Overdose Awareness Day observance resource fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28 in the South and East Entrance of building 111, first floor in building 43 and Matousek Auditorium for the following events: 
Schedule
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. resource tables:
- Mental Health Providers
- Harm reduction resources and supplies
- Overdose education
- Naloxone nasal spray
10 a.m. to noon:
VA staff and Veterans talk on grief, hope and more in Matousek Auditorium.
Noon:
Moment of silence and Hope Walk at Lake Wheeler to honor those lost or affected by overdose (weather dependent).

For additional details, call 414-384-2000, ext. 46987.

