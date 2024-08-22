OVERDOSE AFFECTS EVERYONE.

When: Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: South and East entrance of building 111, 1st floor building 43 and Matousek Auditorium 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Join us, for our International Overdose Awareness Day observance resource fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28 in the South and East Entrance of building 111, first floor in building 43 and Matousek Auditorium for the following events:

Schedule

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. resource tables:

- Mental Health Providers

- Harm reduction resources and supplies

- Overdose education

- Naloxone nasal spray

10 a.m. to noon:

VA staff and Veterans talk on grief, hope and more in Matousek Auditorium.

Noon:

Moment of silence and Hope Walk at Lake Wheeler to honor those lost or affected by overdose (weather dependent).

For additional details, call 414-384-2000, ext. 46987.

