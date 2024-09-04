9/11 Commemorative Service in Unity Chapel

"We Remember."

When: Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: Unity Chapel in building 111 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Join us, for a memorial ceremony at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Unity Chapel to honor seven local post-9/11 Veterans who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The ceremony will honor each of the post-9/11 Veterans buried in Wood National Cemetery* on the Milwaukee VA grounds.

This commemoration, held on Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, will include remarks from VA Medical Center Director Jim McLain, cemetery director David Barnes, Keri Brezgel of the Veterans Benefits Administration and Darcie Greuel, manager of the Post-9/11 Transition and Case Management program.

During the ceremony, biographies of the seven service members will be shared:

• Spc. Scott T. Nagorski of Greenfield

• Cpl. Stephen W. Castner of Cedarburg

• Sgt. 1st Class Scott J. Brown of Brookfield

• Spc. Michelle M. Witmer of New Berlin

• Spc. Michael A. McGlothin of Hartford and Milwaukee

• Cpl. Adrian V. Soltau of Milwaukee

• Staff Sgt. Todd R. Cornell of West Bend and Menomonee Falls

There also will be chaplain prayers for lost lives, emergency responders, military and their families, and the introduction of a Hope Tree.

*Graves of these fallen service members are all in Section 49 of Wood National Cemetery, with the exception of Scott Nagorski, who is in Section 50.

Other VA events