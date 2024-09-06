9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance

Never forget

When: Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 9:30 am – 10:30 am CT Where: Building 1301 5000 W National Ave Bldg 1301 Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Register Register online.

In Honor of 9/11, Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance:



Register and join thousands of volunteers as we clean headstones and beautify VA National Cemeteries across the nation to honor and remember those who served our country.

This is a great service opportunity for employee engagement, youth groups and individuals.

Volunteers should report to Wood National Cemetery 5000 West National Avenue, Building 1301, Milwaukee, WI 53295 at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11.

Dress is casual and respectful. No open toe shoes or tank tops. We will be outside so, be mindful of the weather.

No pets please. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration: https://www.carrytheload.org/patriot-day-national-day-of-service/

For additional information: https://www.cem.va.gov/National-Day-of-Service/

Wood National Cemetery Phone: 414-382-5300

