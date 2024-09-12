Skip to Content

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Moment of Awareness

Moment of awareness held at maple tree dedicated to VA employed killed by intimate partner.

VA can help.

When:

Fri. Oct 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 9:30 am CT

Where:

South Entrance and at dedicated maple tree

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

A moment of awareness will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 4 near the maple tree dedicated in memory of Kristy Szentes, a dedicated employee at Milwaukee VA and caring friend forever remembered.

Szentes was killed in 2003 by her partner.

The pause is to recognize the effect intimate partner violence has in the lives of Veterans, their partners, our fellow employees and the community.

All are welcome to participate.

Meet in the South Entrance. We will walk out to the dedicated tree across the street from there for a brief moment of awareness with Milwaukee VA's Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program.

If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, VA can help. Call (414) 384-2000, ext. 43874.

24/7 help is available by contacting the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233.

