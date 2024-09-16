Wellness Power Hour: Veteran and Employee Education

Personal Safety and Situational Awareness Presentation

When: Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:50 pm CT Where: Matousek Auditorium 1818 North Martin Luther King Drive, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC) Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Join the VA Police Department and Whole Health to learn about “Personal Safety and Situational Awareness.”

Presented by: Lt. Daniel Dryja, Training Coordinator/Instructor, VA Police Dept.

*Drop-in or request an appointment to be placed contact 414-384-2000, ext. 43611

Also available virtually:

Join the meeting now (Only available during the event)

Meeting ID: 225 140 491 803

Passcode: CLdcaM

Dial in by phone

(872) 701-0185 United States (Toll-free)

Phone conference ID: 946 049 668#

