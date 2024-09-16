Skip to Content

Wellness Power Hour: Veteran and Employee Education

Personal Safety and Situational Awareness

Personal Safety and Situational Awareness Presentation

When:

Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:50 pm CT

Where:

Matousek Auditorium

1818 North Martin Luther King Drive, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Join the VA Police Department and Whole Health to learn about “Personal Safety and Situational Awareness.”
Presented by: Lt. Daniel Dryja, Training Coordinator/Instructor, VA Police Dept.

*Drop-in or request an appointment to be placed contact 414-384-2000, ext. 43611

Also available virtually:

Join the meeting now (Only available during the event)
Meeting ID: 225 140 491 803
Passcode: CLdcaM
Dial in by phone
(872) 701-0185 United States (Toll-free)
Phone conference ID: 946 049 668#

Other VA events

Last updated: