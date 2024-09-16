Wellness Power Hour: Veteran and Employee Education
Personal Safety and Situational Awareness Presentation
When:
Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:50 pm CT
Where:
Matousek Auditorium
1818 North Martin Luther King Drive, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Join the VA Police Department and Whole Health to learn about “Personal Safety and Situational Awareness.”
Presented by: Lt. Daniel Dryja, Training Coordinator/Instructor, VA Police Dept.
*Drop-in or request an appointment to be placed contact 414-384-2000, ext. 43611
Also available virtually:
Join the meeting now (Only available during the event)
Meeting ID: 225 140 491 803
Passcode: CLdcaM
Dial in by phone
(872) 701-0185 United States (Toll-free)
Phone conference ID: 946 049 668#