Milwaukee VA Medication Take Back Day

VA Medication Take Back Day

When: Sat. Oct 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: East Entrance 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Drive up to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center east entrance anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 and receive an envelope to mail your unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs in for disposal. Or, if you would like to dispose of any medications at the Milwaukee VAMC between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 park your vehicle and bring them to just inside the east entrance to the secure collection box.

In support of the DUMP Opioids Act, the Department of Veterans Affairs is assisting in the disposal of unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter drugs, including controlled substance prescription medications, on designated VA Medication Take Back Days.

Those who can’t participate in the VA Medication Take Back Day can use the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration’s Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to locate year-round authorized collection locations:

https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/where-and-how-dispose-un…

Veterans enrolled for VA care can bring their expired or unused medications to their VA site of care for disposal anytime. Check with your VA Pharmacist for instructions.

VA is committed to supporting the safe disposal of unused controlled substance prescription medications for our Veterans and we look forward to non-Veteran participation on this public VA Medication Take Back Day.

Other VA events