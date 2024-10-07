Celebrate National Care Management Week, October 13-19,

When: Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Matousek Auditorium 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Milwaukee VA will hold a Case Management Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Matousek Auditorium, on Tuesday, October 15.

Come learn about the many departments at the VA proving care coordination and case management services.

This event is free and open for Veterans, family members, caregivers and employees to attend.

Professional case managers help navigate complex systems to achieve mutual goals., advocate for those they serve and recognize personal dignity, autonomy and the right to self-determination.

