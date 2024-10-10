Skip to Content

Wellness Power Hour: “The Healing Power of your Voice”

Walk-ins are welcomed and virtually on MS Teams

Wed. Dec 11, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:50 pm CT

Unity Chapel

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Free

Veteran and employees are invited to Wellness Power Hour presented by Whole Health Education.

To join on Microsoft Teams: Click here (link will only work during the Power Hour)

Dial in by phone:
(872) 701-0185, 946049668#

For information: 1-888-469-6614, ext. 43611.
 

