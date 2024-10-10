Wellness Power Hour: “The Healing Power of your Voice”

Walk-ins are welcomed and virtually on MS Teams

When: Wed. Dec 11, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:50 pm CT Where: Unity Chapel 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Veteran and employees are invited to Wellness Power Hour presented by Whole Health Education.

When: December 11, Noon -12:50 p.m.

Where: Unity Chapel (5000 W. National Ave., building 111) or virtually on Microsoft Teams

Area of Circle of Health: Spirit & Soul

Title: “The Healing Power of your Voice”

Presented by: Chaplain LaToya McLean, Chaplain Services

Title: “Music and Spirituality”

Presented by: Caitlin Armson & Christine Wiggin, Board Certified Music Therapists



To join on Microsoft Teams: Click here (link will only work during the Power Hour)

Dial in by phone:

(872) 701-0185, 946049668#

For information: 1-888-469-6614, ext. 43611.



Other VA events