Wellness Power Hour: “The Healing Power of your Voice”
Walk-ins are welcomed and virtually on MS Teams
When:
Wed. Dec 11, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:50 pm CT
Where:
Unity Chapel
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Veteran and employees are invited to Wellness Power Hour presented by Whole Health Education.
When: December 11, Noon -12:50 p.m.
Where: Unity Chapel (5000 W. National Ave., building 111) or virtually on Microsoft Teams
Area of Circle of Health: Spirit & Soul
Title: “The Healing Power of your Voice”
Presented by: Chaplain LaToya McLean, Chaplain Services
Title: “Music and Spirituality”
Presented by: Caitlin Armson & Christine Wiggin, Board Certified Music Therapists
To join on Microsoft Teams: Click here (link will only work during the Power Hour)
Dial in by phone:
(872) 701-0185, 946049668#
For information: 1-888-469-6614, ext. 43611.