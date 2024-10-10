Skip to Content

Wellness Power Hour: “Using the Power of Mindfulness to Cope and Heal”

Whole Health

Walk-ins are welcomed

When:

Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:50 pm CT

Where:

Also at Milwaukee VA in Matousek Auditorium and virtually on MS Teams

2851 University Avenue

Green Bay, WI

Cost:

Free

Veteran and employees are invited to Wellness Power Hour presented by Whole Health Education.

When: November 20th , Noon-12:50 p.m.
Where: In-person in Green Bay (2851 University Avenue) & Matousek Auditorium (5000 W. National Ave. building 111) or virtually on Microsoft Teams
Area of Circle of Health:  Power of the Mind
Title: “Using the Power of Mindfulness to Cope and Heal”
Presented by:  Louis Kern, Peer Support Specialist
Title: “Using Clinical Hypnosis for Change”
Presented by: Ericka Napoli, MS, OTR/L

To join on Microsoft Teams: click here (will only work during the Power Hour)

Dial in by phone:
(872) 701-0185, 946049668#

For information: 1-888-469-6614, ext. 43611.

Other VA events

Last updated: