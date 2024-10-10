Wellness Power Hour: “Using the Power of Mindfulness to Cope and Heal”
Walk-ins are welcomed
When:
Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:50 pm CT
Where:
Also at Milwaukee VA in Matousek Auditorium and virtually on MS Teams
2851 University Avenue
Green Bay, WI
Cost:
Free
Veteran and employees are invited to Wellness Power Hour presented by Whole Health Education.
When: November 20th , Noon-12:50 p.m.
Where: In-person in Green Bay (2851 University Avenue) & Matousek Auditorium (5000 W. National Ave. building 111) or virtually on Microsoft Teams
Area of Circle of Health: Power of the Mind
Title: “Using the Power of Mindfulness to Cope and Heal”
Presented by: Louis Kern, Peer Support Specialist
Title: “Using Clinical Hypnosis for Change”
Presented by: Ericka Napoli, MS, OTR/L
To join on Microsoft Teams: click here (will only work during the Power Hour)
Dial in by phone:
(872) 701-0185, 946049668#
For information: 1-888-469-6614, ext. 43611.