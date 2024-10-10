Wellness Power Hour: “Using the Power of Mindfulness to Cope and Heal”

Walk-ins are welcomed

When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:50 pm CT
Where: Also at Milwaukee VA in Matousek Auditorium and virtually on MS Teams
2851 University Avenue
Green Bay, WI





Veteran and employees are invited to Wellness Power Hour presented by Whole Health Education.

When: November 20th , Noon-12:50 p.m.

Where: In-person in Green Bay (2851 University Avenue) & Matousek Auditorium (5000 W. National Ave. building 111) or virtually on Microsoft Teams

Area of Circle of Health: Power of the Mind

Title: “Using the Power of Mindfulness to Cope and Heal”

Presented by: Louis Kern, Peer Support Specialist

Title: “Using Clinical Hypnosis for Change”

Presented by: Ericka Napoli, MS, OTR/L

To join on Microsoft Teams: click here (will only work during the Power Hour)

Dial in by phone:

(872) 701-0185, 946049668#

For information: 1-888-469-6614, ext. 43611.

