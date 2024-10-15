Women's Health virtual focus group: An overview of eating disorders in Veteran population

Women's Health virtual focus group

When: Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Milwaukee VA will hold a Women's Health virtual focus group 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22 to discuss the prevalence of eating disorders in Veteran populations with an overview on the different types of eating disorders.

To participate, join the Teams call during the event timeframe via the Event Link or dial in by phone:

1-872-701-0185

Phone conference ID: 894 984 62#

For additional information contact Women's Health at 414-384-2000, ext. 45665 or email IAMAFEMALEVETERAN@va.gov.

Share this event with any female Veteran that may be interested in learning information on this topic.

