Open House at Oconomowoc VA Clinic

Serving Veterans in the Waukesha, Dodge, Jefferson, and Washington Counties.

When: Sat. Nov 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: 1289 Olympia Fields Drive Oconomowoc, WI Cost: Free





Drop-in the Oconomowoc VA Clinic on Saturday, November 16 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. for an open house. Come see what this new community-based outpatient clinic can offer Veterans.

Veterans and caregivers are invited to tour VA's new, convenient Oconomowoc VA and learn more about getting world-class VA health care close to home!

Services include: Primary Care, Mental Health, Women's Health, Telehealth, Laboratory and more!

Find out what all the buzz is about, and get information on how to enroll or transfer your VA health care. Veteran benefit experts will be on site to answer questions.

Even if you were denied VA benefits in the past, you may be eligible to enroll under new provisions associated with the 2022 PACT Act.

Not able to make it on Saturday, November 16? Ready to transfer or enroll now? Contact us at 414-384-2000, ext. 44255.

Other VA events