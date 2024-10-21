Re-dedication of the Milo C. Huempfner Green Bay VA Health Care Center

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

When: Fri. Dec 13, 2024, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Lobby 2851 University Avenue Green Bay, WI Cost: Free





Join Green Bay VA for a re-dedication ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13 in the main lobby of Milo C. Huempfner Green Bay VA Health Care Center, 2851 University Ave.

The re-dedication of the facility is in honor of Milo C. Huempfner and to commemorate the 80th anniversary of his heroic actions in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge.

U.S. Army Veteran Milo C. Huempfner was born in Green Bay, Wis. and served in the 551 Infantry Airborne Division from 1942-1945. He was Green Bays most decorated Veteran of World War II. Among the award he received include the Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

Light refreshments to be served after the ceremony.



