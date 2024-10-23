Help us Remember, Honor, and Teach.

When: Sat. Dec 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Follow the people and signs to the site of the ceremony. 5000 W National Ave Bldg 1301 Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Volunteer to participate in National Wreaths Across America at Wood National Cemetery on the Milwaukee VA campus at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14. It is a free event open to everyone and it is especially wonderful for kids and families.

Here are the details for the ceremony at Wood National Cemetery: https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/17657/

Date/Time: December 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

Address: Wood National Cemetery, 5000 West National Ave, Bldg. 1301, Milwaukee, WI 53295.

Directions: Navigation systems do an adequate job finding the cemetery. When you arrive, please follow the people and signs to the site of the ceremony itself.

Parking: There is plenty of parking at this cemetery, so feel free to park in any available spot.

While registration and wreath sponsorships are not required for participation, registering allows us to share notifications about the ceremony with you, such as any time changes and more volunteering instructions. Please share the links below with family and friends that may want to volunteer, or to invite others: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

