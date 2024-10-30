Skip to Content

Lung Cancer Awareness and Screening Day

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

When:

Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

1H001 and 1H002

2851 University Avenue

Green Bay, WI

Cost:

Free

Stop by Milo C. Huempfner VA Health Care Center, 2851 University Ave. in Green Bay, Wis. between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday November 7 in rooms 1H001 and 1H002 for the Lung Cancer Awareness and Screening Day event.

Resources will be available, such as:

Cardiology  – learn about smoking and how it affects your heart.
Lung cancer/oncology – talk with cancer experts.
PACT ACT – get toxic exposure-related education.
Lung cancer screening with a lung cancer nurse for qualified Veterans. 
Smoking cessation 

Qualified Veterans can receive a low-dose CT screen for lung cancer. To qualify, Veteran must meet the following criteria:

  • Age 50-80
  • Smoked tobacco cigarettes:
    - for 15 years or quit less than 15 years ago
    - 1 pack per day for 20 years, or
    - a half a pack per day for 40 years
     

For additional information, call: 920-431-2500, ext. 72535.

