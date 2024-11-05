Lung Cancer Screening Day and the Great American Smokeout
Lung cancer screening saves lives.
When:
Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
South Entrance
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Please join us for Lung Cancer Screening Day and the Great American Smokeout event in the South Entrance Lobby of the Milwaukee VA, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 14.
• Walk-in lung cancer screenings for qualified Veterans*
• Giant inflatable lungs
• Meet our Lung Cancer Screening team: Pulmonologist, Radiologist, and Nurses
• Information on smoking cessation
*For walk-in screenings, Veterans must be:
• 50-80 years old
• Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years
• Smoked cigarettes for at least 20 pack-years
(20 pack-years equals smoking one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years or packs of cigarettes a day for 10 years)
For more information, please contact (414)384-2000 ext. 46881