Lung cancer screening saves lives.

When: Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: South Entrance 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Please join us for Lung Cancer Screening Day and the Great American Smokeout event in the South Entrance Lobby of the Milwaukee VA, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 14.

• Walk-in lung cancer screenings for qualified Veterans*

• Giant inflatable lungs

• Meet our Lung Cancer Screening team: Pulmonologist, Radiologist, and Nurses

• Information on smoking cessation

*For walk-in screenings, Veterans must be:

• 50-80 years old

• Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years

• Smoked cigarettes for at least 20 pack-years

(20 pack-years equals smoking one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years or packs of cigarettes a day for 10 years)

For more information, please contact (414)384-2000 ext. 46881

