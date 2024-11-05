VA at Racine County Veterans Day weekend Expo A celebration of service. When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Racine County Festival Park Festival Hall 5 5th St Racine, WI Cost: Free





Milwaukee VA will have a resource booth at the Racine County Veterans Expo in Festival Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday November 9, at Racine Festival Park, 5 5th St.

Veterans are invited to stop by and visit VA representatives available to answer question, about:

Eligibility

Enrollment

PACT Act



The Racine County Veterans Day Expo is a free event and will offer a variety of Veteran-focused resources and activities in the Festival Hall.

