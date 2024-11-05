Skip to Content

VA at Racine County Veterans Day weekend Expo

Racine County Veterans Day Weekend Expo

A celebration of service.

When:

Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Racine County Festival Park

Festival Hall

5 5th St

Racine, WI

Cost:

Free

Milwaukee VA will have a resource booth at the Racine County Veterans Expo in Festival Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday November 9,  at Racine Festival Park, 5 5th St. 

Veterans are invited to stop by and visit VA representatives available to answer question, about: 

  • Eligibility
  • Enrollment
  • PACT Act 
     

The Racine County Veterans Day Expo is a free event and will offer a variety of Veteran-focused resources and activities in the Festival Hall.  

