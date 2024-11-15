Indian Community School's Eagle Singers perform for Native American Heritage Month observance

Celebrating the heritage of Native American and Alaska Native Veterans

When: Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT Where: Matousek Auditorium 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Eagle Singers from the Indian Community School will perform 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. in Matousek Auditorium at the Milwaukee VA on Thursday, November 21 as a part of November's National Native American Heritage Month observance.

The Our Ways Team at ICS ensures that Native languages and cultures are integrated into all areas of the school, including the work of the Eagle Singers.

The student singers are led by Isiah Nahwahquaw, also known as Bagwajwenini, who is from the Menominee Nation and serves as the Youth Drum and Culture Instructor. Isaiah works in Our Ways and teaches this talented group of singers in grades 4-8.

They will perform the Grand Entry Song, Flag Song, Veterans Song, "Eagles" (the ICS School Song), and various intertribal songs.

Native dancers — Wasse Two Thunders, Cheyenne Reel, and ICS students Aandeg T., Marie D., and Eli D. — will showcase their unique dance styles.

This event is free and open to everyone.

