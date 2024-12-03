Veteran/Military Job Fair at Milwaukee War Memorial Center Spread the word! When: Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Milwaukee County War Memorial Center 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr. Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Bring plenty of resumes and dress for success for this Job Fair open to Veterans, Active Duty and Military, Reserve/Guard and Spouses.

The Job Fair will be held 10 a.m.- noon, December 5 at the

War Memorial Hall at the War Memorial Center (WMC), 750 N.

Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202.

To enter, bring Military or Family Member ID, DoD ID, VA ID, or

proof of honorable discharge (DD-214).

No children please! Wear professional attire/uniform.

For information, please call:

Zablocki Medical Center

(414) 384.2000 ext. 41702

and/or

FFSC at 847-688-2412, ext. 213 or 204

Brought to you by:

VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Service,

Milwaukee & Naval Station Great Lakes Fleet

and Family Support Center Transition

Assistance Program



