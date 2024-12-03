Veteran/Military Job Fair at Milwaukee War Memorial Center
When:
Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Milwaukee County War Memorial Center
750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Bring plenty of resumes and dress for success for this Job Fair open to Veterans, Active Duty and Military, Reserve/Guard and Spouses.
The Job Fair will be held 10 a.m.- noon, December 5 at the
War Memorial Hall at the War Memorial Center (WMC), 750 N.
Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202.
To enter, bring Military or Family Member ID, DoD ID, VA ID, or
proof of honorable discharge (DD-214).
No children please! Wear professional attire/uniform.
For information, please call:
Zablocki Medical Center
(414) 384.2000 ext. 41702
and/or
FFSC at 847-688-2412, ext. 213 or 204
Brought to you by:
VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Service,
Milwaukee & Naval Station Great Lakes Fleet
and Family Support Center Transition
Assistance Program