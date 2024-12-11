Annual “Christmas with the Vets” event returns to Milwaukee VA for 37th year

PRESS RELEASE

December 11, 2024

Milwaukee , WI — On Dec. 13, Jeff “Doc” Dentice, a local Vietnam Veteran, is slated to deliver a truckload of donated holiday gifts and other items to the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center where they will be distributed to inpatient Veterans.

This year marks the 37th anniversary of Doc’s annual delivery of holiday cheer.

The delivery will arrive at approximately 11 a.m. at the VA Medical Center under the awning at the entrance of building 144 on Volunteer Drive, where it will be offloaded into the hospital for distribution to Veterans during the holidays.

For more information on Doc Dentice’s annual “Christmas with the Vets,” visit www.christmaswiththevets.com.

-30-

NOTE TO MEDIA: If you are interested in covering this event, please RSVP to Milwaukee VA Public Affairs Office at 414-382-5363 or vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov. News media are welcome to gather B-roll and imagery of the truck’s arrival and delivery. The truck is slated to arrive at approximately 11 a.m., though that time is subject to change. Please note that the gifts and donated items will not be distributed to Veterans within the facility until closer to Christmas.