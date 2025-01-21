Milwaukee VA Medical Center releases 2024 Annual Report

PRESS RELEASE

January 21, 2025

Milwaukee , WI — The Milwaukee VA Medical Center unveiled its 2024 Annual Report.

The report, the first the medical center has released since 2019, encapsulates highlights of the past year, research and innovation, pertinent statistics, important updates, inspiring stories, awards, achievements, and more.

The 20-page report is available digitally on our website under the "About Us" tab.

We hope you enjoy reading it and learning more about the many ways we work to deliver world-class health care to our Veterans.