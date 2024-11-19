Milwaukee VA to display Veterans in Focus photos in special exhibit

PRESS RELEASE

November 19, 2024

Milwaukee , WI — Zablocki VA Health Care System will host a Veterans in Focus: Exploring the Community through Photography exhibit, featuring images captured by 12 Veteran photographers in VA’s recreation therapy program.

The photos will be on display 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, November 18-22, in the South Entrance at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.

A special meet-and-greet with the Veteran photographers will be 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, November 22.

As part of their recreation therapy, Veterans take photography lessons to learn photo techniques, then they go into the community to practice their skills. Cameras are donated to the group by the Elmbrook Rotary.

The therapeutic photography group is offered through the Milwaukee VA's recreation therapy program to Veterans receiving treatment in HUD/VASH (Housing Urban Development/Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing) and Mental Health outpatient treatment programs.

Images of the display and Veteran photographers profiles can be viewed in Milwaukee VA Flickr album.