Tai Chi for Well-Being - Mental Health Month

Presented by VA Midwest Health Care Network Local Recovery Coordinators

All virtual events are free. We welcome and encourage all Veterans and Veteran supporters (i.e. family/friends, caregivers, community partners, VA staff, etc.) to attend!

Title: Tai Chi for Well-Being

Date/Time: 5/23/2024 12-12:20 pm CT

Facilitator: Rebekah Quicke, Certified Instructor for Tai Chi for Balance Black Hills

Description: Tai chi is a gentle, low impact form of exercise in which you perform a series of motions while focusing on deep, slow breaths. There is evidence to suggest that tai chi helps reduce stress and can improve balance among other health benefits. It is also affordable and accessible (check with your healthcare provider about incorporating tai chi into your well-being routine).