Veteran resource booth at 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration

Stop by our booth and learn how we can serve you.

When:

Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Mall of America - North Entrance and Atrium

60 E Broadway

Bloomington, MN

Cost:

Free

Visit our Minneapolis VA outreach team at the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration, June 13-15, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day, at the Mall of America. Stop by our booth and learn how we can serve you.

Learn more about the event.

Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm CT

Sat. Jun 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm CT

