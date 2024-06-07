Veteran resource booth at 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration Stop by our booth and learn how we can serve you. When: Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm CT Repeats Where: Mall of America - North Entrance and Atrium 60 E Broadway Bloomington, MN Get directions on Google Maps to Mall of America - North Entrance and Atrium Cost: Free





Visit our Minneapolis VA outreach team at the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration, June 13-15, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day, at the Mall of America. Stop by our booth and learn how we can serve you.

Learn more about the event.