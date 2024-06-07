Veteran resource booth at 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration
When:
Where:
Mall of America - North Entrance and Atrium
60 E Broadway
Bloomington, MN
Cost:
Free
Visit our Minneapolis VA outreach team at the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration, June 13-15, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day, at the Mall of America. Stop by our booth and learn how we can serve you.
Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm CT
Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm CT
Sat. Jun 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm CT