Café - drop-in group for Veterans

Join us for educational sessions, games, and social time.

When: Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Repeats Where: first floor, room 1P-111 One Veterans Drive Minneapolis, MN Get directions on Google Maps to Minneapolis VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Welcome to Café - a drop-in group for Veterans.

Snacks and beverages provided.

All Veterans are welcome to attend, no reservations needed.

Occurs the 3rd Friday of the month at 1:00 p.m. in room 1P-111 of the Minneapolis VA Medical Center.