Café - drop-in group for Veterans
Join us for educational sessions, games, and social time.
When:
Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
first floor, room 1P-111
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Welcome to Café - a drop-in group for Veterans.
Join us for educational sessions, games, and social time. Snacks and beverages provided.
All Veterans are welcome to attend, no reservations needed.
Occurs the 3rd Friday of the month at 1:00 p.m. in room 1P-111 of the Minneapolis VA Medical Center.
Fri. Jul 19, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Fri. Aug 16, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Fri. Oct 18, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Fri. Dec 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT