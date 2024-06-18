Skip to Content

Café - drop-in group for Veterans

Join us for educational sessions, games, and social time.

When:

Repeats

Where:

first floor, room 1P-111

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Welcome to Café - a drop-in group for Veterans.

Join us for educational sessions, games, and social time. Snacks and beverages provided.

All Veterans are welcome to attend, no reservations needed.

Occurs the 3rd Friday of the month at 1:00 p.m. in room 1P-111 of the Minneapolis VA Medical Center.

Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Fri. Jul 19, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Fri. Aug 16, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Fri. Oct 18, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Fri. Dec 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Last updated: