Women Veteran Town Hall (virtual)
Join the VA Midwest Healthcare Network Virtual Women Veteran Town Hall. We want to hear your feedback on your VA health care experience.
When:
Tue. Aug 13, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Presentation topics include
- Comprehensive women’s health
- Women’s health services updates
- Women Veteran experiences
When
Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. CT
How to join
This is a virtual event, click the link below to join the meeting.
Questions
Your experiences matter. If you would like to participate in this or future groups, please contact Wendy Fahlgren by phone, at 319-981-0603, or by email, at Wendy.Fahlgren@va.gov.