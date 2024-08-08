Women Veteran Town Hall (virtual)

Join the VA Midwest Healthcare Network Virtual Women Veteran Town Hall. We want to hear your feedback on your VA health care experience.

When: Tue. Aug 13, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Presentation topics include

Comprehensive women’s health

Women’s health services updates

Women Veteran experiences

When

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. CT

How to join

This is a virtual event, click the link below to join the meeting.

Join the meeting

Questions

Your experiences matter. If you would like to participate in this or future groups, please contact Wendy Fahlgren by phone, at 319-981-0603, or by email, at Wendy.Fahlgren@va.gov.

Other VA events