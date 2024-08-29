2024 Minneapolis Veterans Creative Arts Competition Exhibition & Showcase

Join in on the Minneapolis VA’s annual celebratory event showcasing the creativity of our Veteran community.

When: Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Flag Atrium & Auditorium One Veterans Drive Minneapolis, MN Cost: Free





Minneapolis VA Medical Center | Flag Atrium & Auditorium | September 9-12, 2024

This four-day event will feature art & writing exhibits, live performance, creative arts workshops, and an opportunity to learn more about community arts resources. The mission of this program focuses on empowering the Veteran voice through accessible arts opportunities to promote self-expression and community connection, honor Veterans unique personal and military contributions, and showcase the vital role the arts play to transform the healthcare experience.

Schedule of Events

Monday, September 9

Noon-3:00 p.m. - Exhibition Open Hours (public welcome)

Tuesday, September 10

9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. - Exhibition Open Hours (public welcome)

1:00-3:00 p.m. - Creative Writer Showcase (public welcome) Veteran writers will read poems and excerpts from short stories and works of fiction.



Wednesday, September 11

9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. - Exhibition Open Hours (public welcome)

1:00-3:00 p.m. - Performing Artist Showcase (public welcome) Veteran performers will shine on stage as they share song, dance, and music.



Thursday, September 12

9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. - Exhibition Open Hours (public welcome)

1:00-2:30 p.m. - Visual Artist Showcase (public welcome) Visual artists share insights on their creative process and how engaging in art-making supports wellbeing.



