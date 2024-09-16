When: Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Main atrium One Veterans Drive Minneapolis, MN Cost: Free





Please join us for our Cancer Screening and Prevention event on 10/15 located in the main atrium from 10am to 2pm. Clinical staff will be available to answer questions about cancer prevention and ways to lower your risk for cancer with healthy eating and weight management. Experts on breast cancer will be available to talk about the importance of screening for early cancer detection. Primary Care teams will be available to screen Veterans for colorectal cancer risk and issue FIT tests to those who are at Average Risk for colon cancer. Clinical staff will be available to provide information about cancer prevention and screening for early detection.

