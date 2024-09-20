Minnesota Veteran Suicide Prevention & Awareness Day
Suicide Prevention, Duluth, Veterans
When:
Sat. Oct 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
The Depot
506 West Michigan Street
Duluth, MN
Cost:
Free
Join the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs and St. Louis County area community leaders as we discuss the tragedy of Veteran suicide. This session is open to anyone who has been impacted by or wants to learn more about this important public health issue.
9 a.m.
Coffee, donuts, fellowship and local Veteran organization information tables
10 a.m.
Program begins
Speakers include:
Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert
The Armadillo Project Founder Shelly Hanson
MDVA Commissioner Brad Lindsay
For more information, visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/Events or email SuicidePrevention.MDVA@state.mn.us