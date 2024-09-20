Minnesota Veteran Suicide Prevention & Awareness Day Suicide Prevention, Duluth, Veterans When: Sat. Oct 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: The Depot 506 West Michigan Street Duluth, MN Cost: Free





Join the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs and St. Louis County area community leaders as we discuss the tragedy of Veteran suicide. This session is open to anyone who has been impacted by or wants to learn more about this important public health issue.

9 a.m.

Coffee, donuts, fellowship and local Veteran organization information tables

10 a.m.

Program begins

Speakers include:

Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert

The Armadillo Project Founder Shelly Hanson

MDVA Commissioner Brad Lindsay

For more information, visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/Events or email SuicidePrevention.MDVA@state.mn.us

