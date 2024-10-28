Healthy indigenous food demonstration

When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm MT Where: Cost: Free





Join us for a live cooking demo where we will learn about healthy foods that honor Indigenous knowledge, medicine and lifeways. The event will be hosted in-person at the Minneapolis VA Health Care Center Auditorium, or online via zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88509779678

This event is a collaboration between VA and Dream of Wild Health.

In-person attendees will be provided a sample to taste, participants also may attend virtually via Zoom.

Questions? Call 612-725-8194

