Lung cancer screening and Great American Smoke Out
When:
Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Come walk through 9.5 foot high inflatable lungs! Step inside the structure to learn about lung health and the effects of smoking. Experts will share information about lung cancer screening, which can help find cancer cells before you have any symptoms. We will also share resources for tobacco use treatment.
Tuesday, Nov.19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Minneapolis VA Medical Center atrium, 1 Veterans Drive, Minneapolis.