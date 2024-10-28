Skip to Content

Lung cancer screening and Great American Smoke Out

When:

Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Come walk through 9.5 foot high inflatable lungs! Step inside the structure to learn about lung health and the effects of smoking. Experts will share information about lung cancer screening, which can help find cancer cells before you have any symptoms.  We will also share resources for tobacco use treatment. 

 

