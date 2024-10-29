Advance care planning drop-in clinic
Provides an opportunity for Veterans, families, and caregivers to drop-in to learn more and/or complete VA Advance Directive, along with other advance care planning topics. When: Every 3rd Wednesday of the month,11:00am to 1:00pm. Where: 2G-102 Conference Room in Primary Care Social Work Suite, One Veterans Drive, Minneapolis, MN
When:
Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Provides an opportunity for Veterans, families, and caregivers to drop-in to learn more and/or complete VA Advance Directive, along with other advance care planning topics.
When: Every 3rd Wednesday of the month,11:00am to 1:00pm.
Where: 2G-102 Conference Room in Primary Care Social Work Suite, One Veterans Drive, Minneapolis, MN
Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. Dec 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. Jan 15, 2025, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. Feb 19, 2025, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. Mar 19, 2025, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. Apr 16, 2025, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. May 21, 2025, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. Jun 18, 2025, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. Jul 16, 2025, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT