Veterans job and resource fair

When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT Where: Atrium One Veterans Drive Minneapolis, MN Cost: Free





Featured Businesses:

- Endeavor Air

- Helmets to Hardhats

- Every Third Saturday

- VA Police

- Education Services, Veterans Benefits Administration

- Children’s Minnesota

- Allina Health

- Mall of America

- Walser Automotive

- Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

- Hennepin County Veterans Services

- Design Ready Controls

- Bokers, Inc

- DEED-Veterans Employment Program

- Crescent Career Center

- St Paul Vets Center

- SBA

- Helmets To Hardhats

- County Veterans Services

- Liberty Packaging

- Enterprise

- Shoberg’s Cleaning

- MDVA (HR)

- MDVA (Education)

- State of MN Voc Rehab

- Touchstone Mental Health

- State of MN-DHS

- Mpls Vets Home

- VBA Ch. 31

- Beyond the Yellow Ribbon

- MAC-V

- VAMC EEO

No registration required, please come prepared for a potential interview and don’t forget your resume. We will also be providing on-site resume review and interview preparation.

