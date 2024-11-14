Skip to Content

Veterans job and resource fair

An artistic image showing silhouettes of various Veterans standing in front of a map of the united states, covered with the American Flag.

When:

Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Atrium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Featured Businesses:

-    Endeavor Air
-    Helmets to Hardhats
-    Every Third Saturday
-    VA Police
-    Education Services, Veterans Benefits Administration
-    Children’s Minnesota
-    Allina Health
-    Mall of America
-    Walser Automotive
-    Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America
-    Hennepin County Veterans Services
-    Design Ready Controls
-    Bokers, Inc
-    DEED-Veterans Employment Program
-    Crescent Career Center
-    St Paul Vets Center
-    SBA
-    Helmets To Hardhats
-    County Veterans Services
-    Liberty Packaging
-    Enterprise
-    Shoberg’s Cleaning
-    MDVA (HR)
-    MDVA (Education)
-    State of MN Voc Rehab
-    Touchstone Mental Health
-    State of MN-DHS
-    Mpls Vets Home
-    VBA Ch. 31
-    Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
-    MAC-V
-    VAMC EEO

No registration required, please come prepared for a potential interview and don’t forget your resume. We will also be providing on-site resume review and interview preparation.

Other VA events

Last updated: