Veterans job and resource fair
When:
Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Atrium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Featured Businesses:
- Endeavor Air
- Helmets to Hardhats
- Every Third Saturday
- VA Police
- Education Services, Veterans Benefits Administration
- Children’s Minnesota
- Allina Health
- Mall of America
- Walser Automotive
- Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America
- Hennepin County Veterans Services
- Design Ready Controls
- Bokers, Inc
- DEED-Veterans Employment Program
- Crescent Career Center
- St Paul Vets Center
- SBA
- Helmets To Hardhats
- County Veterans Services
- Liberty Packaging
- Enterprise
- Shoberg’s Cleaning
- MDVA (HR)
- MDVA (Education)
- State of MN Voc Rehab
- Touchstone Mental Health
- State of MN-DHS
- Mpls Vets Home
- VBA Ch. 31
- Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
- MAC-V
- VAMC EEO
No registration required, please come prepared for a potential interview and don’t forget your resume. We will also be providing on-site resume review and interview preparation.