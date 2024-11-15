New patient orientation (virtual)

When: Wed. Jan 8, 2025, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm CT Repeats Where: Cost: Free





Ease into your VA health care experience with expert advice from our dedicated team. Your opportunity to learn, ask, and feel confident about your journey within our healthcare system. We’re here to assist you every step of the way. Join us virtually and make your transition to Minneapolis VA Health Care System seamless!

• The first step is a new patient orientation to give you information about your VA health care benefits and the health care services we offer.

• We’ll also provide information to assist you in navigating the VA, both the building and the system.

• We’ll discuss topics such as Community Care, benefits, service-connected compensation, pension, travel benefits and much more!

Dial-in information (audio only)

Dial: 1-872-701-0185 (toll free), then Enter Access code: 262 336 238#

For Orientation Questions Contact:

Veteran’s Experience Office: 612-629-7377 Patient Advocacy Office: 612-467-2106

Wed. Jan 8, 2025, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm CT Wed. Mar 12, 2025, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm CT Wed. May 14, 2025, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm CT Wed. Jul 9, 2025, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm CT Wed. Sep 10, 2025, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm CT Wed. Nov 12, 2025, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm CT

