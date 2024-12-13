Veterans resource fair/PACT Act claims clinic

For Veterans in Freeborn, Faribault and Mower Counties

Where: Albert Lea Armory

410 Prospect Ave, Albert Lea

When: Thursday, Jan. 23

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

What you can do at the clinic:

•Ask about existing VA claims.

•Start a VA new claim.

•Enroll in VA health care.

•Visit with VA subject matter experts.

•Get a toxic exposure screening.

•Meet with your CVSO.

•Learn about burial and memorial benefits.

•Learn about Women’s Programs & Community Care.

•MACV homeless awareness & resources.

•VA Deb Management resources.

•Meet with Albert Lea Community Based Outpatient Clinic staff.

What to bring?

A copy of your DD-214 or discharge papers.

Any recent correspondence about a claim you

have questions about.

Walk-ins are welcome!