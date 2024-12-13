Veterans resource fair/PACT Act claims clinic
For Veterans in Freeborn, Faribault and Mower Counties pact act claims resource fair
When:
Where:
Albert Lea Armory
520 Prospect Ave
Albert Lea, MN
Cost:
Free
When: Thursday, Jan. 23
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
What you can do at the clinic:
•Ask about existing VA claims.
•Start a VA new claim.
•Enroll in VA health care.
•Visit with VA subject matter experts.
•Get a toxic exposure screening.
•Meet with your CVSO.
•Learn about burial and memorial benefits.
•Learn about Women’s Programs & Community Care.
•MACV homeless awareness & resources.
•VA Deb Management resources.
•Meet with Albert Lea Community Based Outpatient Clinic staff.
What to bring?
A copy of your DD-214 or discharge papers.
Any recent correspondence about a claim you
have questions about.