Potential impact to 7,000 Veterans in our area

December 18, 2024

Minneapolis , MN — My HealtheVet is changing the way Veterans sign in 2025. As of today, nearly 7,000 Veterans in the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, who regularly use My HealtheVet, may be impacted.

My HealtheVet is a patient portal for VA health care that allows Veterans to order VA prescriptions, view VA appointments, send secure messages to VA providers, and gain access to their VA patient records.

VA is committed to making it as easy as possible for Veterans to manage their benefits and health care online while protecting their identities and data. As part of this commitment VA will transition to two modern, secure, sign-in options in 2025: Login.gov or ID.me account. After January 31, 2025, Veterans will not be able to sign into My HealtheVet with a user ID and password, they will need to use a Login.gov or ID.me.

The Minneapolis VA Health Care System serves 106,000 Veterans on the eastern side of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Nearly 58,000 of our Veterans have a premium My HealtheVet account. As of today, about 7,000 Veterans who regularly use My HealtheVet have not yet signed in through a modern credential. As you gather with families this holiday season, check on your Veteran to ensure they have created a Login.gov or ID.me account and can access their My HealtheVet portal.

VA has prepared a helpful webpage with tips for creating your Login.gov or ID.me account. The page gives advice on how to take your photo, what to do if the Login.gov or ID.me won’t accept your phone number or says you already have an account and more.

Veterans will still be able to coordinate their care in person or via the phone.

If you have questions, the Minneapolis VA Health Care System team is ready to help. Call 612-467-5636.

