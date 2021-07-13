School of Radiologic Technology

Patient Care in Radiography

The radiography technologist provides for the patient's physical and psychological needs. Along with communication skills, body mechanics, isolation and aseptic techniques, students learn the care of IV's and drainage tubes. Emergency protocol and contrast reactions are also taught. Students complete CPR certification and achieve competency in venipuncture.

Medical Terminology I

In this course students learn to recognize and build medical terms after learning the meaning of word parts. The application of radiographic terms will be discussed. The course is based on a systems approach. Students will also learn how to interpret and use common medical abbreviations and symbols.

Radiologic Procedures I

This course will provide the student with the knowledge necessary to perform radiographic procedures relative to the thoracic and abdominal cavities, upper extremities including shoulder girdle, and lower extremities excluding the hip. Emphasis will be on radiographic terms, positioning, manipulation of radiographic equipment and accessories and related patient care considerations. Portable radiographs will be introduced.

Radiographic Exposure and Technique I

This course covers an introduction to the scientific principles that govern radiographic exposure factors. Topics include density, contrast, detail and distortion. Photographic and geometric properties of radiographs are discussed. This course is designed to create a foundation of knowledge upon which an understanding of the principles that govern radiographic technique and quality can be built. During this course students learn the procedure for processing radiographic film. Dark room location and operation, film composition, film holders, intensifying screens and processing chemicals are discussed.

Radiologic Procedures I Lab

Instructors demonstrate projections, which will best demonstrate the anatomy learned during didactic learning. Students also will demonstrate projection they have learned.

Clinical

The student’s clinical experience includes performing as an actual member of the health care team. The clinical training plan will focus on patient care, protocol in the health care facility and imaging department, and on identification of diagnostic equipment and supplies. Students will also practice interpreting general radiographic considerations. Emphasis will be radiographic positioning and manipulation of radiographic equipment and accessories related to radiography.

The student will continue to acquire and build skills while performing radiographic procedures. The student will continue to increase skill in portable radiography.

Students are required to demonstrate competency in regular radiographic areas and procedures, also pediatrics and trauma. Competency is achieved in studies requiring the use of contrast agents, especially those of the digestive and urinary systems. In addition, the student is introduced to specialized studies of the vascular system, computed tomography, digital imaging, magnetic resonance, mammography and ultrasound. This course emphasizes the development of independence, discretion and judgment by the student while performing radiographic procedures. The student is expected to correlate all clinical and didactic experience while demonstrating proficiency and efficiency.