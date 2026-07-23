School of Radiologic Technology
Minneapolis VA Health Care System has the only VA radiologic technology training program in the nation, graduating hundreds of students who have gone on to successful radiologic technology and radiology-related careers.
The Minneapolis VA Health Care System School of Radiologic Technology was founded in 1965, but students were training at the hospital long before the school was formally established. With advances in medical technology, and as higher standards were required of radiation workers, VA established an accredited program in 1966-67.
About the program
Dates
- Application window: September 1 – December 1
- All application materials must be received by 4:00 p.m. December 1 of the year before you wish to be considered
- Start Date: Around September 1
Tuition
- Resident: $0.00
- Non-Resident: $0.00
Program mission
It is the mission of the Minneapolis VA School of Radiologic Technology to educate radiologic technologists who recognize patient needs, who hold the skills, knowledge and attitudes required for safe, diagnostic radiology and who are registry eligible upon program completion.
Purpose
The purpose of the Minneapolis VA School of Radiologic Technology is to prepare graduates with entry-level skills, knowledge and attitudes of a staff technologist through successful completion of clinical and academic objectives.
Goals
Goal one: Graduates will demonstrate clinical competence
- Outcome 1: Students will select appropriate technical factors.
- Outcome 2: Students will demonstrate accurate positioning skills.
Goal two: Graduates will demonstrate critical thinking skills
- Outcome 1: Students will demonstrate adjustment to individual circumstances in acquiring quality radiographic images.
- Outcome 2:
- Students will critique images for anatomic and radiographic quality.
Goal three: Graduates will demonstrate effective communication skills
- Outcome 1: Students will demonstrate effective written communication skills.
- Outcome 2: Students will demonstrate effective verbal communication skills.
How to apply
The VA School of Radiologic Technology is an equal opportunity program. The student selection is non-discriminating with respect to race, color, national or ethnic origin, sex, religion, marital status, age, disability or any other protected class.
The applicant’s completed application materials, transcripts, and letters of recommendation must be received by December 1 at 4:00pm of the year before you wish to be considered. Incomplete applications or applications postmarked or electronically submitted after this date and time will not be considered. To apply to the program, submit ONE envelope packet or email. Education Transcripts must be sent separately, directly from the school via mail or email, or included in the application submission in a sealed envelope. Three Letters of Recommendation must be sent separately, directly from the reference to the program officials via mail or email or included in the application submission in a sealed and reference signed envelope.
Application process
Application Packet 2025 – 2027: Completed fully and submitted by the applicant as a single packet. Application Packet includes:
- Resume: Please enclose a typed resume which includes the following: Full Name, Address, Day and Evening Phone Numbers, Email Address, Education, Work Experience, Country of Citizenship (only United States citizens are eligible to apply to the VA School of Radiologic Technology), Any Relevant Experience (such as patient care, customer services, volunteer roles, skills and certifications (if applicable), and Other Qualifications or Achievements.
- Narrative Statement: A typed, short narrative statement must include an explanation of your interest in radiography. The statement should include why you want to enter the radiography profession, any related medical experience you may have, what you experienced during your job shadow and what you liked or disliked about the experience, and why you would like to be part of the VA Health Care System’s program or any personal motivations for applying to this school.
- Job Shadow Experience Form (found in application packet and below)
- Signed Technical Standards Form (found in application packet)
Education Transcripts: OFFICIAL transcripts from high school and all colleges that confirm completion of a baccalaureate degree program and pre-requisite courses. Education Transcripts must be sent separately, directly from the school via mail or email, or included in the application submission in a sealed envelope.
Email: Attn: Katie Smith and Amanda Koehn
VHAMINSchoolOfRadiologicTechnology@va.gov
Mail: Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Attn: Katie Smith and Amanda Koehn
School of Radiologic Technology – 114
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Important: This envelope must remain sealed for it to be considered an official transcript.
Three Letters of Recommendation: Must be sent separately, directly from the reference to the program officials via mail or email or included in the application submission in a sealed and reference signed envelope.
Email: Attn: Katie Smith and Amanda Koehn
VHAMINSchoolOfRadiologicTechnology@va.gov
Mail: Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Attn: Katie Smith and Amanda Koehn
School of Radiologic Technology – 114
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Staff
Staff Email: VHAMINSchoolOfRadiologicTechnology@va.gov
Katie Smith, MSRS, RT(R)(MR)
Program Director, School of Radiologic Technology, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Phone:
Education
MSRS, RT(R)(MR)
Amanda Koehn, MOL, RT(R)
Clinical Coordinator, School of Radiologic Technology, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Phone:
Education
MOL, RT(R)
Program structure
Radiologic technology students at Minneapolis VA serve a network, the Veteran's Integrated Service Network VISN 3 and Health System Area (HSA) 3.3, that provides health care to Veterans in North/South Dakota, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Minneapolis VA Health Care System is affiliated with 50 schools to provide allied health training in 19 programs.
Curriculum sequence
First quarter
Patient Care in Radiography
The radiography technologist provides for the patient's physical and psychological needs. Along with communication skills, body mechanics, isolation and aseptic techniques, students learn the care of IV's and drainage tubes. There is also a focus on emergency protocols, as well as contrast reactions. Students’ complete CPR certification and achieve competency in venipuncture. Students master the ARRT General Patient Care Procedures and achieve a simulation competency in venipuncture prior to the expectation of demonstrating competency during their clinical experience.
Medical Terminology I
In this course students learn to recognize and build medical terms after learning the meaning of word parts. The application of radiographic terms will be discussed. Emphasis is placed on building medical terms using prefixes, suffixes, and word roots. The course is based on a systems approach. Students will also learn how to interpret and use common medical abbreviations and symbols. Upon completion, students should be able to pronounce, spell, and define accepted medical terms.
Radiographic Procedures I
This course will provide the student with the knowledge necessary to perform radiographic procedures relative to the thoracic and abdominal cavities, upper extremities including shoulder girdle, bony thorax, and mobile radiography. Emphasis will be on radiographic terms, positioning, manipulation of radiographic equipment and accessories and related patient care considerations. Surgical radiography will be introduced.
(Corequisite: Patient Care in Radiology)
Radiographic Procedures I Lab
Instructors demonstrate projections, which will best demonstrate the anatomy learned during didactic learning. Students also will demonstrate projection they have learned.
Radiographic Exposure and Technique I
This course covers an introduction to the scientific principles that govern radiographic technical factors. Topics include receptor exposure, contrast, spatial resolution, and distortion. Photographic and geometric properties of radiographs are discussed. The course begins covering fluoroscopic imaging and the image intensifier. This course is designed to create a foundation of knowledge upon which an understanding of the principles that govern radiographic technique and quality can be built.
Clinical Practicum I
This is the student’s experience in performing as an actual part of the health care team. The clinical training plan will focus on patient care, protocol in the health care facility and imaging department, and on identification of diagnostic equipment and supplies. Students will also practice interpreting general radiographic considerations. Emphasis will be radiographic positioning and manipulation of radiographic equipment and accessories related to radiography.
The student will continue to acquire and build skills while performing radiographic procedures. The student will continue to increase skill in portable radiography.
Students are required to demonstrate competency in regular radiographic areas and procedures, also pediatrics and trauma. Competency is achieved in studies requiring the use of contrast agents, especially those of the digestive and urinary systems. In addition, the student is introduced to specialized studies of the vascular system, computed tomography, digital imaging, magnetic resonance, mammography, and ultrasound. This course emphasizes the development of independence, discretion and judgment by the student while performing radiographic procedures. The student is expected to correlate all clinical and didactic experience while demonstrating proficiency and efficiency.
Second quarter
Medical Terminology II
This is a continuation of Medical Terminology I. Students continue to learn to recognize and build medical terms after learning the meaning of word parts. The application of radiographic terms will be discussed. The course is based on a systems approach. Students will also learn how to interpret and use common medical abbreviations and symbols.
(Prerequisite: Medical Terminology I)
Radiographic Procedures II
This course provides students with the knowledge necessary to perform radiographic procedures relative to the lower limb, vertebral column to include pelvis, surgical radiography, and trauma radiography. Emphasis will be on radiographic terms, positioning, manipulation of radiographic equipment and accessories, and related patient care considerations. Mobile radiography continues to be covered based upon learned projections. Students continue to develop the knowledge necessary to completely perform radiographic procedures relative to the bony thorax, upper extremities, shoulder girdle, and other procedures previously covered.
(Prerequisites: Radiographic Procedures I, Radiographic Procedures I Lab)
Radiographic Procedures II Lab
Instructors demonstrate projections which will best demonstrate the anatomy learned during didactic learning. Students also will demonstrate projection they have learned.
(Prerequisites: Radiographic Procedures I, Radiographic Procedures I Lab)
Radiographic Exposure and Technique II
Emphasis is on radiographic image quality through presentation of prime technical factors and their effect on radiographic quality. Students will be involved in solving technical problems and making technical adjustments related to prime exposure factors. Further discussion on fluoroscopic imaging occurs.
(Prerequisites: Radiographic Exposure I)
Clinical Practicum II
This is the student’s experience in performing as an actual part of the health care team. The clinical training plan will focus on patient care, protocol in the health care facility and imaging department, and on identification of diagnostic equipment and supplies. Students will also practice interpreting general radiographic considerations. Emphasis will be radiographic positioning and manipulation of radiographic equipment and accessories related to radiography.
The student will continue to acquire and build skills while performing radiographic procedures. The student will continue to increase skill in portable radiography.
Students are required to demonstrate competency in regular radiographic areas and procedures, also pediatrics and trauma. Competency is achieved in studies requiring the use of contrast agents, especially those of the digestive and urinary systems. In addition, the student is introduced to specialized studies of the vascular system, computed tomography, digital imaging, magnetic resonance, mammography, and ultrasound. This course emphasizes the development of independence, discretion and judgment by the student while performing radiographic procedures. The student is expected to correlate all clinical and didactic experience while demonstrating proficiency and efficiency.
Third quarter
Radiologic Physics I
This course covers the fundamentals of physics. Material covered includes specific concepts of radiation science through electromagnetism that occurs inside and outside the x-ray tube.
Radiographic Procedures III
This course provides the student knowledge necessary to perform radiographic procedures relative to the gallbladder and biliary ducts, upper and lower gastrointestinal track, urinary system. Venipuncture will be reviewed. Emphasis will be on anatomy, radiographic terms, positioning, and patient considerations related to radiography. Students continue to develop the knowledge necessary to completely perform radiographic procedures relative to the bony thorax, spine, extremities, trauma exams, and other procedures previously covered.
(Prerequisites: Radiographic Procedures II, Radiographic Procedures II Lab)
Radiographic Procedures III Lab
Instructors demonstrate projections, which will best demonstrate the anatomy learned during didactic learning. Students also will demonstrate projection they have learned.
(Prerequisites: Radiographic Procedures II, Radiographic Procedures II Lab)
Clinical Practicum III
This is the student’s experience in performing as an actual part of the health care team. The clinical training plan will focus on patient care, protocol in the health care facility and imaging department, and on identification of diagnostic equipment and supplies. Students will also practice interpreting general radiographic considerations. Emphasis will be radiographic positioning and manipulation of radiographic equipment and accessories related to radiography.
The student will continue to acquire and build skills while performing radiographic procedures. The student will continue to increase skill in portable radiography.
Students are required to demonstrate competency in regular radiographic areas and procedures, also pediatrics and trauma. Competency is achieved in studies requiring the use of contrast agents, especially those of the digestive and urinary systems. In addition, the student is introduced to specialized studies of the vascular system, computed tomography, digital imaging, magnetic resonance, mammography, and ultrasound. This course emphasizes the development of independence, discretion and judgment by the student while performing radiographic procedures. The student is expected to correlate all clinical and didactic experience while demonstrating proficiency and efficiency.
Fourth quarter
Radiologic Physics II
This course will provide the student with knowledge of the equipment used routinely to produce diagnostic images. Imaging modalities, including fluoroscopy, automatic exposure devices and conventional tomography and various recording media techniques will be discussed.
(Prerequisites: Radiologic Physics I)
Cross-Sectional Anatomy
This class provides students with the tools for understanding anatomy in three dimensions. Students will be able to visualize the appearance and the relationships in planar sections following completion of this material. Students are introduced to common cross-sectional cranial, thoracic, abdominal, and pelvic structures.
(Prerequisite: Radiographic Procedures III)
Radiographic Procedures IV
This course emphasizes the basic radiographic procedures and positioning related to paranasal sinuses, temporal bones, facial and cranial bones. Students continue to develop the knowledge necessary to completely perform radiographic procedures relative to the bony thoracic, abdomen, spine, extremities, trauma exams and other procedures previously covered.
(Prerequisites: Radiographic Procedures III, Radiographic Procedures III Lab)
Radiographic Procedures IV Lab
Instructors demonstrate projections, which will best demonstrate the anatomy learned during didactic learning. Students will practice and demonstrate projections they have learned.
(Prerequisites: Radiographic Procedures III, Radiographic Procedures III Lab)
Clinical Practicum IV
This is the student’s experience in performing as an actual part of the health care team. The clinical training plan will focus on patient care, protocol in the health care facility and imaging department, and on identification of diagnostic equipment and supplies. Students will also practice interpreting general radiographic considerations. Emphasis will be radiographic positioning and manipulation of radiographic equipment and accessories related to radiography.
The student will continue to acquire and build skills while performing radiographic procedures. The student will continue to increase skill in portable radiography.
Students are required to demonstrate competency in regular radiographic areas and procedures, also pediatrics and trauma. Competency is achieved in studies requiring the use of contrast agents, especially those of the digestive and urinary systems. In addition, the student is introduced to specialized studies of the vascular system, computed tomography, digital imaging, magnetic resonance, mammography, and ultrasound. This course emphasizes the development of independence, discretion and judgment by the student while performing radiographic procedures. The student is expected to correlate all clinical and didactic experience while demonstrating proficiency and efficiency.
Fifth quarter
Radiologic Pathology I
This course will provide the student with the concepts of disease and its effects on the human body. Pathology and diseases as they relate to various radiographic procedures and radiographs will be discussed.
(Prerequisites: Clinical, Radiographic Procedures IV)
Radiographic Procedures V
This course provides the student with an overview study of advanced and special imaging procedures. This course includes an introduction to the various modalities in the Imaging Department including but not limited to Mammography, Interventional Radiography, Cardiac, Oncology, Ultrasound, Forensic Radiography, and Bone Density. The following areas are also reviewed: Mobile, C-Arm, Surgical, and Trauma. Methods of learning include class lecture, self-study, presentation, guest lecturers and discussion.
(Prerequisites: Radiographic Procedures IV, Radiographic Procedures IV Lab)
Clinical Practicum V
This is the student’s experience in performing as an actual part of the health care team. The clinical training plan will focus on patient care, protocol in the health care facility and imaging department, and on identification of diagnostic equipment and supplies. Students will also practice interpreting general radiographic considerations. Emphasis will be radiographic positioning and manipulation of radiographic equipment and accessories related to radiography.
The student will continue to acquire and build skills while performing radiographic procedures. The student will continue to increase skill in portable radiography.
Students are required to demonstrate competency in regular radiographic areas and procedures, also pediatrics and trauma. Competency is achieved in studies requiring the use of contrast agents, especially those of the digestive and urinary systems. In addition, the student is introduced to specialized studies of the vascular system, computed tomography, digital imaging, magnetic resonance, mammography, and ultrasound. This course emphasizes the development of independence, discretion and judgment by the student while performing radiographic procedures. The student is expected to correlate all clinical and didactic experience while demonstrating proficiency and efficiency.
Sixth quarter
Radiologic Pathology II
This class is a continuation of the Radiographic Pathology I, where the students continue to learn about the effect of diseases on the human body.
(Prerequisites: Radiologic Pathology I)
Radiation Biology and Radiation Protection
This course is a study of the principles of cell radiation interaction. Students study factors affecting cell response to acute and chronic results of radiation. Principles of radiation protection and responsibility by the radiographer to patients, personnel and the public are presented. Regulatory policy is discussed. Basic principles of measurement, energy, atomic structure, electricity, magnetism, and their application to radiation production take place in this course. Students also study x-ray production and scatter radiation.
(Prerequisites: Radiologic Physics II)
Clinical Practicum VI
This is the student’s experience in performing as an actual part of the health care team. The clinical training plan will focus on patient care, protocol in the health care facility and imaging department, and on identification of diagnostic equipment and supplies. Students will also practice interpreting general radiographic considerations. Emphasis will be radiographic positioning and manipulation of radiographic equipment and accessories related to radiography.
The student will continue to acquire and build skills while performing radiographic procedures. The student will continue to increase skill in portable radiography.
Students are required to demonstrate competency in regular radiographic areas and procedures, also pediatrics and trauma. Competency is achieved in studies requiring the use of contrast agents, especially those of the digestive and urinary systems. In addition, the student is introduced to specialized studies of the vascular system, computed tomography, digital imaging, magnetic resonance, mammography, and ultrasound. This course emphasizes the development of independence, discretion and judgment by the student while performing radiographic procedures. The student is expected to correlate all clinical and didactic experience while demonstrating proficiency and efficiency.
Seventh quarter
Medical Legal and Ethics
The fundamentals of bioethics, ethical codes, confidentiality, patient rights and humanistic health care are taught in this course. Legal terminology, legal judgment, legal documents, and litigation are also discussed. Students explore the legal, ethical, and moral dilemmas currently faced by healthcare professionals, and identify issues related to potential legal liability in the workplace.
Registry Review I
This course is a review of all information given during the students’ time spent in the classroom. The review can consist of mock registry exams, worksheets for review, self-study, and student instruction with guidance of the instructors.
(Prerequisites: Radiologic Physics II, Radiographic Procedures V, Radiologic Pathology II, Radiation Biology and Protection)
Topics in Radiography
This course provides the student with the opportunity to investigate and participate in a radiologic technology facet of their choosing. Emphasis will be placed on areas of specialization and career options and mobility.
(Prerequisites: Radiologic Physics II, Radiographic Procedures V, Radiologic Pathology II, Radiation Biology and Protection)
Clinical Practicum VII
This is the student’s experience in performing as an actual part of the health care team. The clinical training plan will focus on patient care, protocol in the health care facility and imaging department, and on identification of diagnostic equipment and supplies. Students will also practice interpreting general radiographic considerations. Emphasis will be radiographic positioning and manipulation of radiographic equipment and accessories related to radiography.
The student will continue to acquire and build skills while performing radiographic procedures. The student will continue to increase skill in portable radiography.
Students are required to demonstrate competency in regular radiographic areas and procedures, also pediatrics and trauma. Competency is achieved in studies requiring the use of contrast agents, especially those of the digestive and urinary systems. In addition, the student is introduced to specialized studies of the vascular system, computed tomography, digital imaging, magnetic resonance, mammography, and ultrasound. This course emphasizes the development of independence, discretion and judgment by the student while performing radiographic procedures. The student is expected to correlate all clinical and didactic experience while demonstrating proficiency and efficiency.
Eighth quarter
Registry Review II
This course is a review of all information given during the students’ time spent in the classroom. The review can consist of mock registry exams, worksheets for review, self-study, and student instruction with guidance of the instructors.
(Prerequisites: Registry Review II)
Total Quality Management (TQM)
This course provides the students with a systematic process for solving problems within a radiography department. Emphasis is placed on the students solving a dilemma in the radiology department or working on a project to improve the Imaging Department or the School of Radiography. Project management principles are used to resolve the problem.
(Prerequisites: Radiologic Physics II, Radiographic Procedures V, Radiologic Pathology II, Radiation Biology and Protection)
Clinical Practicum VIII
This is the student’s experience in performing as an actual part of the health care team. The clinical training plan will focus on patient care, protocol in the health care facility and imaging department, and on identification of diagnostic equipment and supplies. Students will also practice interpreting general radiographic considerations. Emphasis will be radiographic positioning and manipulation of radiographic equipment and accessories related to radiography.
The student will continue to acquire and build skills while performing radiographic procedures. The student will continue to increase skill in portable radiography.
Students are required to demonstrate competency in regular radiographic areas and procedures, also pediatrics and trauma. Competency is achieved in studies requiring the use of contrast agents, especially those of the digestive and urinary systems. In addition, the student is introduced to specialized studies of the vascular system, computed tomography, digital imaging, magnetic resonance, mammography, and ultrasound. This course emphasizes the development of independence, discretion and judgment by the student while performing radiographic procedures. The student is expected to correlate all clinical and didactic experience while demonstrating proficiency and efficiency.
Program information and affiliation
Accreditation by JRCERT
The VA School of Radiologic Technology currently has a 3-year accreditation, to be renewed in 2028, from the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT). This committee establishes, maintains, and promotes the educational standards of the profession. The U.S. Department of Education recognizes the JRCERT as the accrediting body of education programs in radiography.
The radiography program is accredited by the:
Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT)
20 North Wacker Drive, Suite 2850
Chicago, IL 60606-3182
Phone:
Email: mail@jrcert.org
The program’s current accreditation award is 3 years. General program accreditation information and the current accreditation award letter can be found here.