Women Veteran Focus Group
When:
Wed. Mar 8, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm MT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
If you are interested in participating in an online focus group, please call with questions or to RSVP for a focus group spot with our Women Veterans Program team at 406-447-7337! Numbers are limited to make sure all can be heard.
Dear women Veterans, we want to hear from you! What are your thoughts about your healthcare? How could your healthcare be improved? Your Women Veteran Program team (yes, you have your own team) are excited to hear from you at a March 8 focus group (from 4-5:00 p.m.).
