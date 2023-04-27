Billings VA2K Walk & Roll
Join the Billings VA Clinic (just outside the front entrance of the Benjamin Steele Building) for a VA2K Walk and Roll on Tuesday, May 9, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
When:
Tue. May 9, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic
Just outside the front entrance
Cost:
Free
Please join us at the Billings VA Clinic (just outside the front entrance of the Benjamin Steele Building) for a VA2K Walk and Roll on Tuesday, May 9, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Live music begins at 12:00 p.m.!
The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations. VA2K events feature a short two-kilometer walk or roll option for all (1.24 miles)!See more events