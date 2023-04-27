Skip to Content
Billings VA2K Walk & Roll

Billings VA2K Walk and Roll

Join the Billings VA Clinic (just outside the front entrance of the Benjamin Steele Building) for a VA2K Walk and Roll on Tuesday, May 9, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

When:

Tue. May 9, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic

Just outside the front entrance

Cost:

Free

Please join us at the Billings VA Clinic (just outside the front entrance of the Benjamin Steele Building) for a VA2K Walk and Roll on Tuesday, May 9, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Live music begins at 12:00 p.m.!

The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations. VA2K events feature a short two-kilometer walk or roll option for all (1.24 miles)!

