 Montana VA To Host PACT Act Claims Clinics in Browning, MT

The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is scheduled to host in-person PACT Act claims clinics from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Browning, Montana on Sept. 19.

The claims clinic will cover the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. This will include programs and education for Veterans on key programs such as the new PACT Act expansion (www.va.gov/PACT).

The Browning claims clinic will be held at:

Blackfeet Community College 504

SE Boundary Street

Browning, MT

“We are looking forward to partnering with our Tribal Veterans for this PACT Act event,” said Duane Gill, the Montana VA Health Care System Executive Director. “This unique event will offer Montana Veterans the chance to learn more about their benefits under the PACT Act, meet the dedicated people who assist them in filing a claim and get answers for claims questions.”

The Montana VA held an in-person PACT event in Browning in September 2022 and 2023.

Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by 1,500 staff at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

For more information, Veterans and their families can call Leo Pollock at (406) 338-2111 or (406) 845-8088, or Buck Richardson at (406) 447-7547 or (406) 439-6331. Veterans, families and caregivers can also visit the MTVAHCS website for more information about health care programs.

