Trunk-or-Treat 2024!

When: Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm MT Where: 3687 Veterans Drive Fort Harrison, MT Cost: Free





Hello FORT HARRISON-area VETERANS!

It is time for the Montana VA's 2024 TRUNK-OR-TREAT!



It’s that time of year, jackets are out, pumpkin spice is in the air and the MTVA Trunk – or – Treat is soon the be underway.

This year's “Monster Mash” Trunk – or – Treat is October 25th from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Pumpkins, ghouls, and ghosts are all welcome and encouraged to dress in your best costume! It is that time of year – fog through the air, pumpkin spice and caramel apples, enchanting music, and chilly nights.

Invite a friend and join us!

The event will be hosted in the executive parking lot outside of the post office! There is an inside plan for inclement weather if needed.

Other VA events