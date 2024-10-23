Trunk-or-Treat 2024!
When:
Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm MT
Where:
3687 Veterans Drive
Fort Harrison, MT
Cost:
Free
Hello FORT HARRISON-area VETERANS!
It is time for the Montana VA's 2024 TRUNK-OR-TREAT!
It’s that time of year, jackets are out, pumpkin spice is in the air and the MTVA Trunk – or – Treat is soon the be underway.
This year's “Monster Mash” Trunk – or – Treat is October 25th from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Pumpkins, ghouls, and ghosts are all welcome and encouraged to dress in your best costume! It is that time of year – fog through the air, pumpkin spice and caramel apples, enchanting music, and chilly nights.
Invite a friend and join us!
The event will be hosted in the executive parking lot outside of the post office! There is an inside plan for inclement weather if needed.