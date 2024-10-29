Veterans Day Parade Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10,010 is hosting this year's Veterans Day Parade at 11 a.m. in East Helena. When: Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm MT Where: VFW Post 10010 113 W. Main Street East Helena, MT Cost: Free





The parade begins at 113 W. Main Street and will proceed to the Main Street Park Servicemembers Memorial.

A brief memorial service will be held at the park featuring service members from all military branches, music by the Pipes and Drums of the Black Devils, a 21-gun salute, laying of the wreath, and a speech by keynote speaker.

A free community luncheon will be held at VFW Post 10,010 after the event. The luncheon is open to the public and sponsored by the VFW and VFW Auxiliary.

