Great Falls VA Clinic Flu Vaccination Event
The Great Falls VA Clinic is hosting a Flu Vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Cascade City County Health Department. The Cascade City County Health Department is located at 415 Third Street NorthWest. Get your vaccination and help protect yourself, family and friends during holiday gatherings.
When:
Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Where:
Cascade City -- County Health Department
415 Third Street NorthWest
Great Falls, MT
Cost:
Free
