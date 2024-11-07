Great Falls VA Clinic Flu Vaccination Event The Great Falls VA Clinic is hosting a Flu Vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Cascade City County Health Department. The Cascade City County Health Department is located at 415 Third Street NorthWest. Get your vaccination and help protect yourself, family and friends during holiday gatherings. When: Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: Cascade City -- County Health Department 415 Third Street NorthWest Great Falls, MT Cost: Free





