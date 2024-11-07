Great Falls VA Clinic Flu Vaccination Event
The Great Falls VA Clinic is hosting a Flu Vaccination event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Great Falls VA Clinic. Get your vaccination and help protect yourself, family and friends during holiday gatherings.
When:
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm MT
Where:
1400 29th Street South, Suite 1
Great Falls, MT
Cost:
Free
