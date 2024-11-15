Montana VA Health Care System celebrates caregivers during National Family Caregivers Month

PRESS RELEASE

November 15, 2024

Fort Harrison , MT — VA provides unique support and resources for caregivers.

Montana VA Health Care System’s Caregiver Support Program (CSP) launches its annual celebration of National Family Caregivers Month with the 2024 theme, “Year of the Caregiver — Refresh and Renew.”

Many people may be caregivers for a Veteran — spouses, parents, children, siblings or friends. Caregivers provide daily care, manage medical needs, provide emotional support and so much more to ensure Veterans live with dignity and independence.

Montana VA recognizes that a Veteran’s care doesn’t stop after a VA appointment and offers unique support specifically for caregivers through the CSP. The CSP’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of caregivers caring for Veterans through skills training, peer support and counseling, mentoring, VA’s Caregiver Support Line, education and resources.

Caregivers in the CSP also have access to a local VA Caregiver Support Team who is there to support their well-being and health as a caregiver. As a part of VA’s caregiver community, the Caregiver Support Team helps caregivers navigate VA health care and benefits, and maximize available resources.

“We aim to empower you, our caregivers − to prioritize your needs,” said Joel Simpson, Montana VA Caregiver Support Program Manager. “We also strive to raise awareness about the VA resources and services dedicated uniquely to your health and well-being.”

Visit Montana VA Health Care System Caregiver Support Program or call 406-417-9302 to connect with a caregiver support coordinator.

Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.