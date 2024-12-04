Montana VA Receives Overall 5-Star Rating for CLC by Veterans Administration

PRESS RELEASE

December 4, 2024

HELENA , MT — Montana VA Health Care System is pleased to announce that the Community Living Center in Miles City was recognized with an Overall 5-Star Quality rating this Winter by the Veteran’s Administration for Fiscal Year 2024.

This Overall 5-Star Quality rating is determined by three different categories of evaluation. These categories are Unannounced Surveys, Staffing and Quality. The Miles City CLC received a 5-Star rating in all three categories of evaluation.

“The Montana VA is a championship team with one focus – providing the greatest health care to the world’s greatest patients,” said Duane B. Gill, Executive Director for the Montana VA Health Care System. “Our CLC staff should be proud of the hard work and dedication to providing excellent health care to the residents of our CLC. This achievement recognizes an extended effort to provide them with the best care possible. This 5-Star rating validates the efforts of every staff member and volunteer who serves our Veterans every day of the year.”

During the evaluation period, the Miles City CLC had zero deficiencies, which exceeds both VISN-19 and VA national standards.

The VA’s Overall rating is determined on a quarterly basis. The Miles City CLC was now earned an Overall 5-Star rating for five consecutive quarters.

Montana VA Health Care System serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

