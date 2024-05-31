History of David J. Thatcher

Thatcher and the other 79 volunteers knew nothing about the mission when they arrived at Eglin Air Corps Proving Ground in Florida for training in the spring of 1942. Speculation was not allowed among the troops due to the sensitive nature of the secret mission, yet they all had their independent hunches. During their weeks of training, the volunteers learned only that U.S. pilots and crews would fly their B-25 bombers at altitudes below radar after a very short takeoff.

Details finally became clear when the volunteers were enroute to the mission aboard the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Hornet (CV-8). Once the volunteers arrived in Alameda, California, to board the ship, the training clicked. They were training to launch their planes from the deck of an aircraft carrier for the first bombing raid on mainland Japan. The attack, while retaliatory and a boost to U.S. morale, was also meant to prove that Japan had vulnerabilities. A success on both fronts.

Thatcher, now a corporal, served as part of crew number seven on The Ruptured Duck, the B-25 bomber piloted by First Lieutenant Ted Lawson. Their target was the Nippon Steel Machinery Works and other industrial factories in downtown Tokyo. On the morning of April 18, 1942, the Ruptured Duck and 15 other B-25 bombers put their training to use. All bombers launched successfully off the USS Hornet, 400 miles from the coast of Japan and flying so low that salt water splashed the planes. The crews had separate missions, carrying enough fuel to get them to their intended targets, and hopefully to safety in China.

Off the coast of China, after a successful raid over Tokyo, The Ruptured Duck ran out of fuel and crash-landed just shy of a remote beach. Of the five crewmen aboard, only Thatcher, who was positioned in the back of the plane as the engineer and gunner, escaped unscathed. His crewmates were ejected from the plane upon impact, sustaining serious injuries. Thatcher assisted his crewmates by tending to their wounds the best he could and convinced friendly Chinese guerrillas to assist. Traversing rugged terrain on foot with guerrillas carrying the men on makeshift stretchers, they reached a hospital 40 miles away four days after the crash landing. First Lieutenant Lawson wrote of his crew’s experience during the raid in his memoir-turned-Hollywood motion picture, Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944).

Thatcher was a central figure to the story for his valor and commitment to saving the lives of his crewmates. On June 22, 1942, Thatcher was honored with the Distinguished Flying Cross, followed by the Silver Star on July 10 for his gallantry and leadership. Only three Raiders received the Silver Star for their heroics that day, Thatcher being the only enlisted member. Thatcher was also awarded the Order of the Celestial Cloud by China and a Four Oak Leaf Cluster by the U.S. Army Air Corps. The Congressional Medal of Honor was awarded to every member of the Doolittle Raiders in 2015.

Thatcher's service took him across continents, from the first bombing raid over Rome on July 19, 1943, to North Africa, where he battled German General Erwin Rommel's forces until January 1944, plus an additional 26 raids throughout the Mediterranean. However, illness cut short his flying career when he contracted hepatitis after the North African missions. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant on July 11, 1945.