Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor (LPMHC) Internship Program

Accreditation

LPMHC internship supervisors in coordination with Academic Affiliate Faculty monitor compliance with CACREP standards. Clinical mental health counseling trainees are required by CACREP to complete 600 hours of internship training, at least 240 clock-hours of which must be direct service, including individual and group psychotherapy. Further information on CACREP internship standards can be found, under 2016 CACREP standards, at the following link.

2016 CACREP Standards

Application process

Our internship seeks students from Counsel of Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP) accredited counseling programs who are in good standing. Applicants must have completed practicum level clinical hours and class work to meet or exceed criteria for internship level status, at the time of program entry. Applicants who have a strong interest or background in rural mental health or in working with Veteran populations will be a particularly good fit for this internship program.

All applications will need to be submitted, via mail or electronically, to the Training Director of MTVA Licensed Professional Mental Health Counseling Internship Program, postmarked by the deadline date. For applications to be considered complete, the following materials must be received by 11:59 PM MST on the date of deadline identified on program application:

MTVA LPMHC Internship application and all documentation requested therein

Curriculum Vita/Resume

Letters of recommendation as outlined in internship application

Transcript of academic work (can be unofficial)

Cover Letter

Applications must be complete at the time of submission to be considered for placement. All requested recommendations and referral sources must be reasonably available for contact by selection staff. Contact information for submission is as follows:

Adrian M. Spencer, LPMHC

Training Director

Adrian.Spencer@va.gov

3687 Veterans Drive

Fort Harrison, MT 59636

Curriculum

VA Montana is a generalist internship site, aimed at training well-rounded and skilled clinicians, with particular interest in working with rural Veteran populations. Trainees gain experience in several clinical specialty areas during the training year, with up to 20 hours of training offered per week. Additionally, scheduled time for individual/group supervision, and didactic seminars, are incorporated into the weekly/monthly training plan. This internship is designed to be a yearlong instructional commitment. Specialty areas include:

General Outpatient

Substance use Disorders

Homeless Veterans Program

Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program

Commitment to Diversity

Montana VA (MTVA) Health Care System encourages candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply. We welcome individuals who are members of underrepresented groups, sexual orientation, and disability status. The selection of counseling interns must be consistent with equal opportunity and non-discrimination policies of Montana VA Health Care System. As an equal opportunity training program, the training program welcomes and strongly encourages applications from all qualified candidates; regardless of racial, ethnic, religious, sexual orientation, disability or other minority status. Furthermore, we are committed to non-discrimination in employment of our staff on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factor.

