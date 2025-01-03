Becker's Hospital Review Releases the Top Recommended Hospitals in Every State

PRESS RELEASE

Mountain Home , TN — Becker's has released its list of the hospitals patients are most likely to recommend in every state, based on Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The list highlights hospitals with a five-star rating for patient recommendations, indicating a high level of patient satisfaction.

In Tennessee, the following hospitals received five stars:

Macon Community Hospital (Lafayette)

Mountain Home VA Medical Center

Saint Thomas Hospital for Spinal Surgery (Nashville)

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)

CMS assigns a star rating based on patient responses to the question, "Would you recommend this hospital to your friends and family?" Hospitals must have at least 100 completed HCAHPS surveys in a fourth-quarter period to be eligible for a star rating.

Becker's Healthcare is a leading business media brand serving the healthcare industry and provides valuable insights and resources to healthcare leaders across the country.

